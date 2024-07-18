Ashneer Grover says he dislikes lengthy onboarding, notice periods: ‘Hire fast, fire fast’

Founder of BharatPe and Third Unicorn Ashneer Grover said he does not believe in lengthy hiring processes and notice periods as he believed everyone should follow the rule “hire fast, fire fast”. Speaking in a podcast, Ashneer Grover said that companies spend too long in hiring a candidate and then they want to give the individual enough time to prove themselves. This takes a lot of time, Ashneer Grover said. Ashneer Grover said that companies spend too long in hiring a candidate and then they want to give the individual enough time to prove themselves.

“What I have basically understood about hiring, and a lot of people don’t agree with this thought, it’s hire fast, fire fast. What’s happening currently is that you are investing a lot of time in hiring a person, you go through multiple rounds. The candidate is also, naturally, on his best behaviour. When a candidate comes to sell himself or pitch for himself, then the salesman in him is at its peak. At the end of the day, you will get to know whether he will work or not only after you give him his tasks,” he said.

Sharing his experience, Ashneer Grover said, “Sometimes people are able to sell themselves very well. My realisation is this – we spend 3 months identifying the ideal candidate, then the candidate serves his 2 months of notice period, so we wait for those 2 months. We have, at this point, already invested around 6 months into this role. Once the candidate joins, we want to give him the same amount of time to prove himself."

He added, "So from 6 months, now it is 1 year. Now, for a year, you have spent the opportunity cost in that role. After a year, you realise he is not a good fit. I think the best thing to do is to do local optimisation, you decide you need a candidate in a week-15 days, you get him in fast. Judge him on his work faster. And it is very simple to understand who works and who does not. So, hire fast and fire fast."