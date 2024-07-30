Ask Sebi anything using chatbot ‘SEVA’: Here's how to use it
The beta version features include citations for generated response, speech-to-text and text-to-speech functionality for accessibility and follow-up questions.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) launched the Beta version of a chatbot to answer general questions on the securities market. It said, "In line with its mandate of investor protection, SEBI has launched SEBI’s Virtual Assistant (SEVA) – an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based conversation platform for investors."
The chatbot is presently enabled to answer questions relating to general information on securities market, latest master circulars, grievance redressal process, it said. Following feedback received from the users, additional areas will be added to the chatbot, the market regulator said.
How to access the chatbot?
The beta version of the chatbot is available on Sebi's investor website (https://investor.sebi.gov.in/) and SAARTHI mobile app (both Android and iOS).
Alternatively, investors can download the app using these links:
Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sebi.invapp
iOS – https://apps.apple.com/in/app/saa%E2%82%B9thi/id1589426387
