WhatsApp may soon bring out a status update reshare feature similar to Instagram

WhatsApp is testing a new feature which allows users to reshare status updates using a button specifically for that on the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.24.16.4 for Android, similar to Instagram. This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo (AFP)

What is the new status update resharing feature on WhatsApp all about?

The new feature may add a quick shortcut button for resharing status updates, while also allowing users to reshare it as it is or by further customizing it by resizing the post or adding emojis, according to an Indian Express report, which added that its not clear if WhatsApp will notify users when the reshare is done.

Also Read: As Android tabs search for workplace wizardry, OnePlus Pad 2 gets subtly close

Currently resharing status updates is only possible by taking a screenshot and sending that, but that won't work on videos and GIFs. However, all of this isn't potentially an issue with the new update.

What new features are being tested in the latest WhatsApp updates?

Other than this, WhatsApp is also testing several new features for both Android and iOS. This includes being able to choose between the smaller Meta AI model (70B) and for iPhone users, the larger model (405B).

Also Read: MapMyIndia alleges Ola ‘copied’ its data for building Ola Maps, sends legal notice: Report

The recent update of WhatsApp also introduced multiple new generative AI features, including being able to edit images by removing subjects and replacing backgrounds and the ability to generate personal avatars.

Image generating speed has also increased and previews are possible. All of these are powered by Llama 3.1, the company's large language model.

Also Read: What CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Ola Electric IPO: ‘We are mission driven’