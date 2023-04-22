Home / Business / At Lyft, ‘significant’ number of employees set to be laid off: Reports

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2023 06:21 PM IST

According to The Wall Street Journal, the ‘significant’ number stands at around 1,200 or 30% of the organisation's 4,000-strong workforce.

Lyft is preparing to layoff ‘hundreds of employees’ in a development that, if true, will have come just days after the company welcomed a new CEO in David Risher.

FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
According to reports, Risher, a former Amazon executive, wrote an email on Friday, informing staff of the impending layoffs. The mail, which came at the end of his first week as CEO, however, only mentioned a ‘significant’ number of people will lose their jobs.

The Wall Street Journal (TWSJ), on the other hand, said the number of employees who stand to be impacted is around 1,200 or 30% of the organisation's 4,000-strong workforce.

What did the email say?

In his email, Risher explained the move was necessitated due to the ‘need to bring our costs down to deliver affordable rides, compelling earning for drivers, and profitable growth.’

Lyft, he noted, intends to start notifying those being laid off, adding that the layoffs will be announced on Thursday, and the company's offices will remain closed on the day.

Recent layoffs at Lyft

In July last year, the ride-hailing service relieved 60 employees and, in November, made as many as 700 job cuts.

(With agency inputs)

