Ather reveals new prices for entry-level 450S scooter

Ather Energy, India's leading electric scooter manufacturer, has announced new prices for its entry-level vehicle, 450S. Facing tough competition from Ola and Bajaj, the company has said Ather 450S would be priced at ₹1,09,000 in Bengaluru and ₹97500 in Delhi. Ather Energy.

The company, revealing its aggressive push into the growing EV market, said it will add 100 retail shops by the end of this quarter, taking the total retail touchpoints to 350.

Ather Energy said the new pricing was aimed at making its products appeal to a wider set of buyers.

"Ather is embarking on an aggressive growth journey to tap into the growing demand for electric scooters. To meet this demand, we are adding about 100 retail touchpoints this quarter taking our total touchpoints to 350. Along with this, we have reintroduced our entry level scooter - the 450S at a very compelling price point that appeals to a wider set of buyers. The Ather 450S at this new price makes for a strong value proposition, bringing the quality & assurance of Ather at a more accessible price point," said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

The made-in-India 450S have a range of 115 km with a top speed of 90 kilometer per hour. The scooter can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

It has a seven-inch bright display. It boasts features like FallSafe, which can detect changes in the scooter’s speed, orientation and acceleration when the rider is about to fall over.

Via the scooter, Ather has brought the ‘Emergency Stop Signal’, a regulation in Europe, to the Indian market.

450S buyers also have the option to choose the Pro Pack over the core configuration, which unlocks Ride Assist, Ather battery protect, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect (free for 3 years) at an additional cost of ₹10,000, the company said in a statement.

"Ather also provides a Battery Protect that extends battery warranty to 5 years/60,000 kms. This industry first warranty program not only covers battery failures but also guarantees a minimum of70% state-of-health for the battery at the end of 5 years. With this, owners will not need to worry about the scooter's range dropping after a few years of usage and will be able to extract maximum performance, ride after ride. This reaffirms faith in our battery’s performance and longevity for all Ather owners. The 450X comes now with Ather Battery Protect included, making it a 3 +2 years coverage. Ather 450 Plus customers can purchase this additional 2 year warranty for INR 6,999," the company said.