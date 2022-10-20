Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Axis Bank's Q2 net profit jumps 70% at 5,330 crore: Report

Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:50 PM IST

Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai.(REUTERS Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a jump of 70 per cent in its standalone net profit at 5,329.77 crore in quarter ended September 2022 on healthy core income aided by trimming of bad loans.

The country's third largest private sector lender had posted a net profit of 3,133.32 crore in the year ago same quarter ended September 2021.

Total income on standalone basis rose to 24,180 crore in September quarter of 2022-23 as against 20,134 crore in same period of 2021-22, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Of this, the interest income during the quarter stood at 20,239 crore, up by 24 per cent from 16,336 crore.

On asset front, there was improvement with the gross non-performing assets falling to 2.50 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2022 from 3.53 per cent by year-ago same period.

Net NPAs (bad loans) slid to 0.51 per cent from 1.08 per cent.

Bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies were thus brought down to 549.78 crore for July-September quarter of FY23 from 1,735 crore put aside by the lender for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Stock of Axis Bank closed at 826.20 apiece on BSE, down by 0.42 per cent.

