Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How to make donations to the temple through UPI?
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multiple donation methods available for online contributions to Ram temple
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the official trust for construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is now inviting contributions from people worldwide for the temple through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). The process accommodates various payment methods, including UPI apps like Google Pay and BharatPe.
How to make donations to Ram temple?
To make online donations to the Ram temple:
1. Visit the official website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
2. Choose from multiple donation methods, including payment gateways, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, demand draft, and cheque payments.
For those wishing to donate to the Ram Mandir, the following account details are provided on the official website:
State Bank of India:
• A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
• A/C No: 39161495808
• IFSC Code: SBIN0002510
• Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
• UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi
Bank of Baroda:
• A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
• A/C No: 05820100021211
• IFSC Code: BARB0AYODHY
• Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
• UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@barodampay
Punjab National Bank:
• A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
• A/C No: 3865000100139999
• IFSC CODE: PUNB0386500
• Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
For International Donors:
This Trust has obtained registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010 thus also allowing devotees holding non-Indian passport to contribute towards the temple.
The FCRA designated bank account is:
• A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
• A/C No: 42162875158
• IFSC CODE: SBIN0000691
• SWIFT CODE: SBININBB104
• Branch: New Delhi Main Branch, 4th floor, FCRA Cell 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001"
