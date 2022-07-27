Bajaj Finance profit more than doubles to 2,596 crore in June quarter

Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at ₹2,596 crore for the June quarter, helped by robust income due to brisk loan growth.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose by 38 per cent to ₹9,283 crore during the June quarter as against ₹6,743 crore in corresponding quarter last year, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

"Customer franchise stood at 60.30 million (6.03 crore) as of June 30, 2022 as compared to 50.45 million (5.05 crore) as of June 30, 2021, a growth of 20 per cent. The company recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 2.73 million (27.3 lakh) in Q1 FY23," it said.

Interest income grew by 33 per cent in the first quarter of FY23 to ₹7,920 crore when compared with ₹5,954 crore in the same quarter of FY22.

New loans booked by the Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) jumped by 60 per cent during the quarter under review to 74.2 lakh from 46.3 lakh in the preceding year.

Assets Under Management (AUM) rose by 30 per cent to ₹2,04,018 crore at the end of June 2022 from ₹1,59,057 crore in the previous year.

The NBFC arm of the Bajaj group said its loan losses and provisions for the quarter came down at ₹755 crore as against ₹1,750 crore last fiscal.

On the asset quality, the company's gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) during the period under review fell to 1.25 per cent and net NPAs at 0.51 per cent, as against 2.96 per cent and 1.46 per cent, respectively at the end of June 2021.

Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) in the June quarter was 26.16 per cent. The Tier-I capital was 23.84 per cent.

The consolidated earnings include results from subsidiaries - Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.

"On April 7, 2022, the company has invested an amount of ₹2,500 crore in Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company by subscribing to 1,828,822,235 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each for cash at ₹13.67 per share, offered on rights basis," Bajaj Finance said.

On Wednesday, shares of the company rose 2.14 per cent to close at ₹6,393.75 apiece on BSE.