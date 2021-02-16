IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bajaj Housing Finance to provide home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Bajaj Housing Finance to provide home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes

The subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited recently announced a revision in the approval time for home loans across the board.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, has recently announced a revision in the approval time for home loans across the board. Customers can now receive a digital sanction letter for an e-home loan within just 10 minutes*.

This will help expedite the process of locking in on a property for aspiring homeowners. Borrowers can save time and complete the process over a shorter duration. With BHFL's high-value home loan of up to 3.5 crore at rates starting 6.9 per cent p.a.*, and instant processing in 10 minutes*, borrowers can streamline the entire home-buying procedure. The digital sanction letter stands valid for 180 days.

The following are a few benefits of an instant housing loan digital sanction letter from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.

Obtain early bird discount on a home purchase

Aspiring homeowners can cut short the burden of buying a property with the Bajaj Housing Finance home loan. Real estate projects are completed in multiple stages and often marketed accordingly, referred to as a soft launch. In some cases, developers provide early-bird discounts to individuals investing in those initial phases, and a sanction letter in 10 minutes* enables customers to cash in on the same.

The minimum hassle with quick e-home loan

Buying a house can be a time-consuming process but receiving the sanction for a home loan instantly allays a customer's stress significantly. When the worries of approval are out of the way, prospective homeowners can focus on the other details, like moving and packing, buying new furniture, and completing property-acquisition formalities, among others.

Plan repayment with more time in hand

A digital sanction letter contains various details concerning the loan, including the total amount sanctioned, e-home loan interest rates, tenor, and associated terms and conditions.

Receiving the sanction letter for a BHFL housing loan in just 10 minutes* provides a customer more time to plan how to manage repayments.

Simplify the home loan documentation process

Once the customer receives the sanction letter, he/she only needs to complete a few necessary formalities to conclude the process. Thus, applicants will find that an instant digital sanction letter simplifies the process of taking a loan since all the necessary documents are collected during the application of an e-home loan.

In that context, taking note of the eligibility criteria for a home loan with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is necessary. Here is a list of documents that customers need to submit

Documents Required

* Scanned copies of Officially Valid Documents for KYC like Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter's ID card, driving license, or passport

* Salary slips of the past few months or latest Form 16 (for salaried individuals)

* Latest savings account statements

* Business vintage proof of a minimum of 5 years (for self-employed individuals)

Pre-approved offers for faster disbursal

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited also extends pre-approved offers to customers alongside a quick digital sanction letter. Since these are pre-approved, an applicant only needs to submit property papers for fund disbursal. One can leverage their pre-approved offer on a housing loan to negotiate for better terms on their purchases.

Once individuals know the sum they are eligible to borrow, it can help them zero in on their search for a home. A pre-approved offer also provides an idea of the down payment a borrower needs to incur. With this offer in tow, availing of a home loan is now more streamlined than ever.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 38.6 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in the construction of homes. The company enjoys highest long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) by CRISIL and IND AAA (Stable) by India Ratings and highest short-term credit rating of CRISIL A1 by CRISIL and IND A1 by India Ratings.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015.(REUTERS)
A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015.(REUTERS)
business

BMW India launches SportX petrol variant of SUV X3 priced at 56.5 lakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • The vehicle is equipped with the company's xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that monitors the driving situation constantly and distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be produced annually, helping it to meet demand from Indian customers.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo(REUTERS)
Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be produced annually, helping it to meet demand from Indian customers.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon to make TV streaming device in India

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The Fire TV Stick will be made by Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology in the southern city of Chennai, marking the first time one of Amazon's devices will be manufactured in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Bajaj Housing Finance to provide home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited recently announced a revision in the approval time for home loans across the board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Now that we are all agreed that Tik Tok is A Bad Thing, where do we go next? (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Now that we are all agreed that Tik Tok is A Bad Thing, where do we go next? (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
business

TikTok's US ad business roars back as Trump's threats recede

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:03 PM IST
While the Biden administration pauses a government lawsuit filed by Trump officials, corporate sponsors have raced back to the popular short video sharing app, booking advertising campaigns and experimenting with new ways to reach consumers
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the same time, the government will support the employment of Singaporeans and the deepening of their capabilities while promoting the transfer of capabilities from foreigners to locals(Bloomberg Photo)
At the same time, the government will support the employment of Singaporeans and the deepening of their capabilities while promoting the transfer of capabilities from foreigners to locals(Bloomberg Photo)
business

Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The manufacturing sector employs about 450,000 workers, or about 12 per cent of the workforce, with median wages about 10 per cent higher than the economy-wide median. From January 1 next year, the manufacturing sector can have only up to 18 per cent of their workforce be foreign workers on S Passes
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Oil holds near $60 in New York as power crisis hits US supply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
As much as 1.7 million barrels a day of oil output has halted and deliveries via pipeline suspended as freezing weather cripples Texas’s power system and blackouts spread to other states in the central U.S. Energy Aspects Ltd. said 3 million barrels a day of processing capacity could be off-line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
business

Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at 1.96 lakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - each ended 20% higher.(MINT_PRINT)
Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - each ended 20% higher.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex, Nifty end flat as some banks fall, Reliance gains

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Domestic benchmark indexes have climbed 12% this month after a high-spending federal budget and strong corporate earnings, spurring hopes that Asia's third-largest economy can quickly bounce back from a pandemic-induced slowdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.(REUTERS)
Virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin extends its rally to an all-time high close to $50,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Bitcoin’s volatile, fivefold advance over the past year towers above the returns from more traditional investments like stocks, gold and commodities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
business

Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at 47,409, silver 70,280

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The bullion had closed at 47, 241 per 10 gram and silver at 70,129 per kg in the previous session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Future group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.
The Future group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.
business

Future Group creditors scramble to recover $2.5 billion loans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Future, India's No.2 retailer with more than 1,700 stores, has been hit hard by the pandemic and agreed to sell most of its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance in a $3.4 billion deal. The transaction, however, has faced legal hurdles with e-commerce giant Amazon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meat producers across major exporting countries are feeling the impact of the higher grain costs.(AFP)
Meat producers across major exporting countries are feeling the impact of the higher grain costs.(AFP)
business

The world will pay more for meat as food inflation deepens

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Meat is again poised to become a driver of global food inflation, and part of the intensifying debate over the path of overall inflation and exactly what central banks and policymakers should do to aid economies still working to recover from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The emergence of yet more contagious Covid-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery.(AP)
The emergence of yet more contagious Covid-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery.(AP)
business

India's economic recovery is gaining steam: S&P

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:27 PM IST
India needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue. Most significantly, the country needs to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru, Hindustan Tims
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
business

Sensex jumps 300 pts to record high of 52,450 in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
At 9:38am, Sensex was up 310.39 points or 0.6% to trade at 52,464.52 while Nifty zoomed 106.60 points or 0.70% to 15,421.30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP