Bank holiday in various cities due to local festivals this month: Check details

The banks in some of the states will remain closed this week due to festivals. These holidays are celebrated locally in some of the states, which won't affect the banking operations in other regions.

The holidays have been decided according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

The RBI places bank holidays under three brackets - negotiable instruments act, negotiable instruments act and real time gross settlement holiday, and banks' closing of accounts.

Here's a list of days when banks will remain closed this month in various states:

July 12 (Kang/Ratha Yatra): Banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe the holiday on Monday on account of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The banks will also remain shut on this day in Imphal on account of Kang (Rathajatra).

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated in Sikkim, which will lead to closure of banks here on that day

July 14: Drukpa Tshechi is another local festivak in Sikkim, and the banks will remain closed there

July 16: Banks in Uttarakhand to remain closed due to Harela festival

July 17: Due to Tirot Sing Day, the banking operations will be halted in Agartala. In Shillong, the Kharchi Puja will be held on the same day, leading to closure of banks.

July 18: Sunday

July 19: The banks will remain closed in Shillong again on this day due to Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu

July 20: The banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kochi due to Bakrid

July 21: It will be a general holiday for banks due to BakrId, except in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

July 24: Fourth Saturday

July 25: Sunday

July 31: Tripura will celebrate Ker Puja on July 31, leading to closure of banks

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON