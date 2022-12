Bank Holidays 2023: Banks will remain shut on these days next year. Full list

If you are planning to visit your bank in the upcoming new year, you should definitely read this. The Reserve Bank of India has released a list of bank holidays for 2023.The central bank defines holidays into three categories i.e, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.The banks will be shut on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.Here's a complete month-wise list of bank holidays in 2023.JANUARY

DATE HOLIDAY REGION JANUARY 2 NEW YEAR CELEBRATION AIZAWL JANUARY 3 IMOINU IRATPA IMPHAL JANUARY 4 GAAN-NGAI IMPHAL JANUARY 12 SWAMI VIVEKANAND'S BIRTHDAY KOLKATA JANUARY 16 THIRUVALLUVAR DAY CHENNAI JANUARY 17 UZHAVAR THIRUNAL CHENNAI JANUARY 23 NETAJI'S BIRTHDAY KOLKATA JANUARY 26 REPUBLIC DAY NATIONWIDE

FEBRUARY

DATE HOLIDAY REGION FEBRUARY 15 LUI-NGAI-NI IMPHAL FEBRUARY 18 MAHASHIVRATRI SOME CITIES FEBRUARY 20 STATE DAY AIZAWL FEBRUARY 21 LOSAR GANGTOK

Some cities include Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Kochi and Mumbai.MARCH

DATE HOLIDAY REGION MARCH 3 CHAPCHAR KUT AIZAWL MARCH 7 HOLI SOME CITIES MARCH 8 HOLI 2ND DAY SOME CITIES MARCH 9 HOLI PATNA MARCH 22 GUDI PADWA SOME CITIES MARCH 30 RAM NAVAMI SOME CITIES

March 7: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and Nagpur.March 8: Bank holidays in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.March 22: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.March 30: Bank holidays in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.APRIL

DATE HOLIDAY REGION APRIL 1 BANKS TO CLOSE EARLY ACCOUNTS ALL APRIL 3 MAHAVEERA JAYANTHI BENGALURU APRIL 4 MAHAVIR JAYANTI SOME CITIES APRIL 5 BABU JAGJIVAN RAM'S BIRTHDAY HYDERABAD APRIL 7 GOOD FRIDAY ALL APRIL 14 AMBEDKAR JAYANTI ALL APRIL 15 VISHU/BOHAG BIHU/NABABARSHA/HIMACHAL DAY GUWAHATI, KOCHI, KOLKATA, SHIMLA, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM APRIL 21 EID-UL-FITR AGARTALA, KOCHI, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM APRIL 22 RAMZAN EID ALL

April 4: Bank holiday on Mahavir Jayanti in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.MAY

DATE HOLIDAY REGION MAY 1 MAHARASHTRA DAY/MAY DAY SOME CITIES MAY 5 BUDDHA PURNIMA SOME CITIES MAY 9 RABINDRANATH TAGORE'S BIRTHDAY KOLKATA MAY 16 STATE DAY GANGTOK MAY 22 MAHARANA PRATAP JAYANTI SHIMLA

May 1: Bank holiday in some cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur and Patna.May 5: Bank holiday in some cities including Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Nagpur.

JUNE

DATE HOLIDAY REGION JUNE 15 YMA DAY/RAJA SANKRANTI AIZAWL, BHUBANESWAR JUNE 20 KANG/RATH YATRA BHUBANESWAR, IMPHAL JUNE 26 KHARCHI PUJA AGARTALA JUNE 28 & 29 BAKRI EID SOME CITIES JUNE 30 REMNA NI AIZAWL, BHUBANESWAR

June 28: Bank holiday in Belapur, Kochi, Mumbai and NagpurJune 29: Bank holiday in some cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata and Lucknow.JULY

DATE HOLIDAY REGION JULY 6 MHIP DAY AIZAWL JULY 11 KER PUJA AGARTALA JULY 13 BHANU JAYANTI GANGTOK JULY 17 U TIROT SING DAY SHILLONG JULY 21 DRUKPA TSHE-ZI GANGTOK JULY 29 MUHARRAM AL,MOST ALL REGIONS

AUGUST

DATE HOLIDAY REGION AUGUST 8 TENDONG LHO RUM FAAT GANGTOK AUGUST 15 INDEPENDENCE DAY ALL AUGUST 16 PARSI NEW YEAR BELAPUR, MUMBAI, NAGPUR AUGUST 18 TITHI OF SRIMANTA SANKARDEVA GUWAHATI AUGUST 28 FIRST ONAM KOCHI, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM AUGUST 29 THIRUVONAM KOCHI, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM AUGUST 30 RAKSHA BANDHAN IMPHAL, SHIMLA AUGUST 31 RAKSHA BANDHAN DEHRADUN, GANGTOK, KANPUR, KOCHI, LUCKNOW, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

SEPTEMBER

DATE HOLIDAY REGION SEPTEMBER 6 SHRI KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI BHUBANESWAR, CHENNAI, HYDERABAD (AP), PATNA SEPTEMBER 7 JANMASHTAMI SOME CITIES SEPTEMBER 18 VARASIDDHI VINAYAKA VRATA BENGALURU, HYDERABAD (TELANGANA) SEPTEMBER 19 GANESH CHATURTHI AHMEDABAD, BELAPUR, BHUBANESWAR, MUMBAI, NAGPUR, PATNA SEPTEMBER 20 GANESH CHATURTHI (2ND DAY) BHUBANESWAR, PANAJI SEPTEMBER 22 SREE NARAYANA GURU SAMADHI DAY KOCHI, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM SEPTEMBER 25 JANMOTSAV OF SRIMANTA SANKARDEVA GUWAHATI SEPTEMBER 27 MILAD-E-SHERIF KOCHI, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM SEPTEMBER 28 EID-E-MILAD SOME CITIES SEPTEMBER 29 INDRAJATRA GANGTOK

September 7: Bank holiday in some cities including Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.September 28: Bank holiday in some cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.OCTOBER

DATE HOLIDAY REGION OCTOBER 2 GANDHI JAYANTI ALL OCTOBER 14 MAHALAYA KOLKATA OCTOBER 18 KATI BIHU GUWAHATI OCTOBER 21 DURGA PUJA - MAHA SAPTAMI GUWAHATI, IMPHAL, KOLKATA OCTOBER 23 DUSSEHRA- MAHANAVAMI AGARTALA, BENGALURU, BHUBANESWAR, CHENNAI AND SOME CITIES OCTOBER 24 VIJAYA DASHAMI ALMOST ALL CITIES OCTOBER 25-27 DASAIN GANGTOK OCTOBER 28 LAKSHMI PUJA KOLKATA OCTOBER 31 SARDAR PATEL BIRTHDAY AHMEDABAD

NOVEMBER

DATE HOLIDAY REGION NOVEMBER 1 KANNADA RAJYOTSAVA/KARVA CHAUTH BENGALURU, IMPHAL, SHIMLA NOVEMBER 10 WANGALA FESTIVAL SHILLONG NOVEMBER 13 GOVARDHAN POOJA DEHRADUN, GANGTOK, IMPHAL, JAIPUR, KANPUR, LUCKNOW, KOLKATA, SHIMLA NOVEMBER 14 DIWALI AHMEDABAD, BELAPUR, BENGALURU, GANGTOK, MUMBAI, NAGPUR, NOVEMBER 15 BHAIDOOJ/CHITRAGUPTA PUJA GANGTOK, IMPHAL, KANPUR, KOLKATA, LUCKNOW, SHIMLA NOVEMBER 20 CHHATTH PATNA, RANCHI NOVEMBER 23 SENG KUTSNEM DEHRADUN, SHILLONG NOVEMBER 27 GURU NANAK JAYANTI ALMOST ALL CITIES NOVEMBER 30 KANAKADASA JAYANTI BENGALURU

DECEMBER

DATE HOLIDAY REGION DECEMBER 4 FEAST OF FRANCIS XAVIER PANAJI DECEMBER 12 PA-TOGAN NENGMINJA SANGMA SHILLONG DECEMBER 13 & 14 LOOSONG GANGTOK DECEMBER 18 DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF U SO SO THAM SHILLONG DECEMBER 19 GOA LIBERATION DAY PANAJI DECEMBER 25 CHRISTMAS ALL DECEMBER 26 CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION AIZAWL, SHILLONG DECEMBER 30 U KIANG NANGBAH SHILLONG

