Bank holidays in April: Banks to remain closed for 15 days. Check full list

In April, customers will not be able to visit bank branches for half of the month. This is because in the coming month, there will bank holidays for as many as fifteen days, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. Banks will not function on account of festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Bank Holidays 2023: Banks will remain shut on these days

RBI categorises holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional.’ Under the former category, banks across the country are closed, while under the latter, branches only in that particular region are non-operational. Also, even on non-working days, online financial services remain functional as usual.

Also Read | Bank holidays in March: Banks to remain closed for 12 days. Check full list here

Full list of bank holidays in April:

April 1 (Sat): Closing of accounts

April 2: Sunday

April 4 (Tue): Mahavir Jayanti (Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi)

April 5 (Wed): Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday (Hyderabad)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

April 7 (Fri): Good Friday (everywhere except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar)

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

Apr 14 (Fri): Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju/Buisu (everywhere except Aizawl, Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla)

Apr 15 (Sat): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/ Bengali New Year (Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram)

Apr 16: Sunday

Apr 18 (Tue): Shab-I-Qadr (Jammu, Srinagar)

Apr 21 (Fri): Id-Ul-Fitr/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida (Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

Apr 22 (Sat): Ramzan Eid (everywhere except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram)

April 23: Sunday

April 30: Sunday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail