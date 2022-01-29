Bank holidays in February 2022: Bank branches to remain shut for 12 days in February. Check full list

Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in the month of February, according to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central banks categorises holidays as national and regional. Those in the first category leads to bank closure across India, while regional holidays lead to closing to branches in some states.

The major festivals falling in the month of February are Basant Panchami and Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Apart from these, banks will also remain closed in some states due to their own festivals.

It is important to know about the closure of bank branches as it may affect those customers who have to physically visit and get their work done. However, online banking services will continue to operate, even on the weekends, which should give relief to customers.

Due to the recent changes implemented by the RBI, NEFT and other online channels work on holidays too.

So, for those who have to visit bank branches to get their work done, here is a list of upcoming holidays in February 2022:

February 2: The banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) will be closed due to the Sonam Lhochhar festival there. It is celebrated by the Tamangs on first day of new moon in the month of Magh (when Lord Buddha is believed to have born).

February 5: The banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on account of Saraswati Puja/Shree Panchami/Basant Panchami.

February 15: The birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali/Louis-Nagai-Ni will lead to closure of banks branches in Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow.

February 16: Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on that day. The banks in Chandigarh will remain closed.

February 18: The bank branches in Kolkata will remain closed due to Doljatra.

February 19: Banks in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur will remain closed due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti.

Apart from these holidays, the banks will remain closed on February 6, 13, 20 and 27 due to Sundays, and February 12 and 26 due to second and fourth Saturdays.