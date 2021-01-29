Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days

Banks in India will remain closed for at least 12 days in February 2021, including four Sundays, two Saturdays and six holidays to be observed at different regions. In this month, there is no national holiday on which banks across the country will remain closed.

List of holidays and where applicable

February 12 (Friday): Losar/Sonam Lochhar. Only banks in Gangtok will remain closed.

February 15 (Monday): Lui-Ngai-Ni in Imphal.

February 16 (Tuesday): Saraswati Puja in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata.

February 19 (Friday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur will remain closed.

February 20 (Saturday): State Day of Mizoram on which banks in Aizawl will remain closed.

February 26 (Friday): Banks in Kanpur and Lucknow will remain closed on the occasion of the birthday of Md Hazarat Ali.

