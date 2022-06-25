Banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in July. Details here

Banks in the country will remain closed for 14 days in July. However, some of the bank holidays during this month will differ from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) places bank holidays under three categories - holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and banks’ closing of accounts.

Here are the bank holidays in July:

July 1 (Ratha / Kang Yatra): Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

July 3 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 7 (Kharchi Puja): Banks will be closed in Agartala.

July 9 (second Saturday, Bakrid): Apart from being a second Saturday, when banks will be closed nationwide, banks in Kerala's Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will close due to Bakrid.

July 10 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 11 (Eid-ul-Adha): Banks across the country will be closed

July 13 (Bhanu Jayanti): Banks will be closed in Gangtok.

July 14 (Beh Dienkhlam): Banks will be closed in Shillong.

July 16 (Harela): Banks will be closed in Dehradun.

July 17 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 23 (Fourth Saturday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 24 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 26 (Ker Puja): Banks will be closed in Agartala.

July 31 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.