Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Banks to remain closed for 4 days in these cities. Check details
business

Banks to remain closed for 4 days in these cities. Check details

People who live in these cities will have to plan or postpone their bank work for next week in the wake of four-day long holidays. Apart from these holidays, September 25 will be the fourth Saturday and 19 and 26 will fall on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Out of total 12 holidays in September, this is the longest stretch when banks will be closed for four days.(Representative Photo/HT)

Banks will be closed in various cities across the countries for four days starting today due to holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi and other holidays will be observed in different cities, leading to closure of bank branches.

So, people who live in these cities will have to plan or postpone their bank work for next week in the wake of four-day long holidays.

On September 9, banks will observe holiday on account of Haritalika Teej. The branches will be closed in Gangtok.

The major holiday of the month is Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be observed on two consecutive days. On September 10, the bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji, according to RBI calendar.

On September 11, the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the RBI has declared a holiday in Panaji. However, the operations in all the cities will be impacted since it's second Saturday of the month.

The banks will also be closed on September 12, since it's a Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Out of total 12 holidays in September, this is the longest stretch when banks will be closed for four days.

Apart from these holidays, September 25 will be the fourth Saturday and 19 and 26 will fall on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank holiday rbi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fabindia appoints i-bankers for up to $1 billion share sale

Net inflows into equity Mutual Funds fall 61% in August

Vistara’s US plan awaits FAA approval

OYO increases authorised share capital to 901 crores
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP