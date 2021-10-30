Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week. Check details here

November is a month of festivals. Apart from Diwali, the festival of light, people in different parts of India will also celebrate Chhath Puja, Govardhan Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and other occasions.

These festivals will also lead to closure of banks in various parts of the country, which will impact day-to-day functioning. So, it is better to be prepared before heading to a bank branch.

According to list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days in the month of November. Here is a list of these holidays:

November 1: Banks in Bengaluru and Imphal will remain closed due to Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut.

November 3: Due to Narak Chaturdashi, banks in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru will remain closed.

November 4: Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Lucknow will remain closed due to Diwali/Kali Puja.

November 5: The people of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok and Dehradun will see closed bank branches due to Govardhan Puja.

November 6: The banks in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow will remain chut due to Bhai Dooj.

November 7: Sunday.

November 10: Banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed due to Chhath Puja.

November 11: Bank closure due to Chhath Puja will continue in Patna.

November 12: Shillong will be celebrating the Wangala festival that day, leading to closure of banks.

November 13 and 14: Saturday and Sunday.

November 19: Banks in Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and New Delhi will remain closed due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

November 21: Sunday.

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi will lead to bank closure in Bengaluru.

November 23: Banks in Shillong to remain closed due to Seng Kutsnem.

November 27, 28: Saturday and Sunday.