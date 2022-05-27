Home / Business / Banks to stay shut for 8 days in June 2022: See full list of holidays
business

Banks to stay shut for 8 days in June 2022: See full list of holidays

  • RBI categorises the holidays' list as national and regional under Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Many holidays are region specific and it may vary from state to state and also from bank to bank.
you are advised to confirm the operational hours for the below mentioned dates with the local branch to avoid inconvenience.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
you are advised to confirm the operational hours for the below mentioned dates with the local branch to avoid inconvenience.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 27, 2022 09:17 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Sohini Goswami

List of Bank holidays in June 2022: Banks will remain closed for as many as eight days in June, according to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Of these, two holidays are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining six days are weekend leaves - Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

Online banking services will remain available on these days as per usual business days. If you have to visit the bank for on-site work, you are advised to confirm the operational hours for the below mentioned dates with the local branch to avoid inconvenience.

On June 2 (Thursday), branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

On June 15, Wednesday, the banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed to mark YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2022:

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act
June 2Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Shillong)
June 15YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar)
List of Weekend Leaves in June 2022
June 5Sunday
June 11Second Saturday
June 12Sunday
June 19Sunday
June 25Fourth Saturday
June 26Sunday

RBI categorises the holidays' list as national and regional under Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Many holidays are region specific and it may vary from state to state and also from bank to bank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank holiday list bank holiday
bank holiday list bank holiday
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out