Banks to stay shut for 8 days in June 2022: See full list of holidays

List of Bank holidays in June 2022: Banks will remain closed for as many as eight days in June, according to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Of these, two holidays are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining six days are weekend leaves - Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

Online banking services will remain available on these days as per usual business days. If you have to visit the bank for on-site work, you are advised to confirm the operational hours for the below mentioned dates with the local branch to avoid inconvenience.

On June 2 (Thursday), branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

On June 15, Wednesday, the banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed to mark YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2022:

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act June 2 Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Shillong) June 15 YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar) List of Weekend Leaves in June 2022 June 5 Sunday June 11 Second Saturday June 12 Sunday June 19 Sunday June 25 Fourth Saturday June 26 Sunday

RBI categorises the holidays' list as national and regional under Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Many holidays are region specific and it may vary from state to state and also from bank to bank.