Banks will remain closed for 6 days next week. Check details
Banks will remain closed for 6 days next week. Check details

In the first half of October, banks were closed for 13 days. On Saturday, October 16, banks were closed in Sikkim’s Gangtok on the occasion of Durga Puja while banks are shut across the country on October 17 as it is a Sunday.
In total, there are 21 bank holidays in October.(Mint file photo)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Banks across India will be closed for six days in the coming week starting Monday, October 18, according to the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the first half of October, banks were closed for 11 days. On Saturday, October 16, banks were closed in Sikkim’s Gangtok on the occasion of Durga Puja while banks are shut across the country on October 17 as it is a Sunday.

In total, there are 21 bank holidays in October.

Here are the bank holidays during the week starting October 18:

October 18: Banks will be closed in Assam’s Guwahati because of Kati Bihu

October 19: On the occasion of Id-E-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, banks will be closed in New Delhi, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 20: Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Shimla, Kolkata and Agartala because of Valmiki Jayanti.

October 22: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 23: Banks will be closed across India because of the fourth Saturday.

October 24: Banks will remain shut on Sunday.

The RBI places its holidays under three categories: holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. In September, banks across the country were closed for a total of 12 days.

