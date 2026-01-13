Behind the Unraveling of Apple’s Credit-Card Partnership With Goldman Sachs

In early December, a long-delayed deal hung over a call between JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. Representational illustration.

Executives at the two banks had been negotiating for months on trading the massive Apple credit-card program and its roughly $20 billion in balances, but the talks had stalled. Privately, bankers on each side were blaming the other for needlessly slowing down the negotiations.

JPMorgan had secured a discount on the balances to help cover potential losses, but had wanted more protection in case the loans grew worse. Goldman executives, meanwhile, didn’t feel the need to bend much now that the Apple program was finally looking profitable.

Some executives on both sides had started questioning whether to walk away.

Dimon and Solomon got on a call on Dec. 8, according to people familiar with the matter. They discussed why the Apple deal was taking so long to close and agreed to break the logjam to see the deal through soon, the people said

Just before the New Year, the banks finalized a deal that was announced last week, confirming The Wall Street Journal’s earlier report.

The deal brings two of the country’s most influential companies closer together. JPMorgan is adding the flashy program to its leading credit-card operation and strengthening its connections to the trillion-dollar tech giant at a time when consumers are increasingly using phones and watches for payments and managing their finances. Apple gets a new partner with a sprawling consumer base that is eager to grow the card. Goldman gets closure on its failed venture into consumer lending that has brought the firm billions of dollars in losses, a chapter it is hoping to forget.

Moving the Apple credit card was never going to be simple. Card programs this big aren’t put up for sale often and few potential buyers exist. Apple is famously finicky about details and control, including with its credit card. Before launching the program in 2019, Goldman and Apple agreed to unusual terms that other banks balked at taking over. Interested executives were especially worried about higher-than-normal delinquencies and subprime exposure and wanted huge discounts to consider a deal.

Even still, almost nothing about the process of finding a bank to replace Goldman has been normal. To begin with, Goldman began looking to exit from the contract with Apple only a few months after it had extended its partnership with the tech giant to the end of the decade. Apple and Goldman had discussions with large and smaller credit-card issuers—American Express, Capital One, Synchrony, Barclays and Santander—as well as tiny fintechs. Apple even debated bringing in private-credit firms to help a smaller card-issuing entity take over.

The talks took longer than expected. Goldman had wanted an announcement, and closure on its painful consumer chapter, by the early summer. By October, the delay was so pronounced, Goldman executives faced public questions from analysts on if the deal was ever coming.

Solomon’s response didn’t suffice for Wells Fargo’s Mike Mayo, who followed up by needling the investment bank.

“I guess I’m just wondering why you’re the leading dealmaker in the world, and that’s still hanging around,” Mayo said.

In the end, the most likely buyer was always JPMorgan, the nation’s biggest bank. It has the capital and card experience, including underwriting a swath of consumers, to swallow the program and ambitions to be closer to Apple and its core customer.

The story of the triangle of negotiations between the giants of corporate America and why Apple and Goldman struggled to break apart their partnership is compiled from interviews with 20 people familiar with the matter and reporting over months of their negotiations.

An unhappy marriage Immediately after Goldman and Apple launched the card, rival issuers looked with raised eyebrows at some of the terms, foreshadowing issues that would come up in the deal talks in recent years.

Apple, used to high consumer-appreciation marks, wanted Goldman to approve nearly all applicants. The result was a program with higher-than-normal exposure to subprime borrowers, which required Goldman to sock away more revenue for potential future defaults.

The tech giant didn’t want late fees, removing a key credit-card issuer revenue generator. And Apple insisted all cardholders get their bills at the beginning of the month, in what would become a customer-service nightmare.

In 2022, Apple and Goldman extended their partnership through 2029.