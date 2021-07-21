Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ‘Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai to drive job creation’
business

‘Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai to drive job creation’

Jobs in sales and technology, particularly deep tech, are in high demand in top cities as companies look for both business continuity and growth.
By Prashant K Nanda, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Others such as banking, finance and insurance, telecom, manufacturing and engineering were set to revive relatively quickly.

Metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are set to drive job creation in urban centres, a new survey by staffing firm Teamlease Services said on Wednesday, bolstering India’s gradual recovery from the second wave of the pandemic.

Jobs in sales and technology, particularly deep tech, are in high demand in top cities as companies look for both business continuity and growth.

Smart staffing, depending on business requirement, will grow, but the pay disparity among permanent and skilled temporary jobs is narrowing, Teamlease said.

“Cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata are going to be the drivers of job creation as we are coming out of the second wave. This is because the reach of vaccination is high in these cities. So, revival will happen faster there,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, vice-president and co-founder of Teamlease.

According to the annual jobs trend survey, IT, e-commerce, healthcare and edtech were among the sectors that remained largely unaffected by the pandemic.

Others such as banking, finance and insurance, telecom, manufacturing and engineering were set to revive relatively quickly.

In contrast, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fast-moving consumer durables will take a few more months before showing signs of revival.

Sectors such as retail, lifestyle and hospitality will take longer to recover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP