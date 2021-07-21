Home / Business / ‘Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai to drive job creation’
business

‘Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai to drive job creation’

By Prashant K Nanda, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are set to drive job creation in urban centres, a new survey by staffing firm Teamlease Services said on Wednesday, bolstering India’s gradual recovery from the second wave of the pandemic.

Jobs in sales and technology, particularly deep tech, are in high demand in top cities as companies look for both business continuity and growth.

Smart staffing, depending on business requirement, will grow, but the pay disparity among permanent and skilled temporary jobs is narrowing, Teamlease said.

“Cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata are going to be the drivers of job creation as we are coming out of the second wave. This is because the reach of vaccination is high in these cities. So, revival will happen faster there,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, vice-president and co-founder of Teamlease.

According to the annual jobs trend survey, IT, e-commerce, healthcare and edtech were among the sectors that remained largely unaffected by the pandemic.

Others such as banking, finance and insurance, telecom, manufacturing and engineering were set to revive relatively quickly.

In contrast, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fast-moving consumer durables will take a few more months before showing signs of revival.

Sectors such as retail, lifestyle and hospitality will take longer to recover.

