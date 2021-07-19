Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BharatPe offers BMW bikes, gadget package to ramp up hiring: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 04:43 PM IST
BharatPe was launched in 2018 in New Delhi.

Fintech firm BharatPe has announced aggressive hiring plan to strengthen and expand its technology team by offering perks to its existing employees and attract new talent, Livmint reported. The company said in a statement that its aim is to triple the tehnology team, according to Livemint.

The perks on offer include a bike package and a gadget package. The former has BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan to choose from, while the gadgets package is offering Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle to the employees.

Livemint reported that the two packages have been made available to anyone, including company alumni, who can refer tech talent to BharatPe. It has also preponed the increment by eight months, according to Livemint.

There are also plans to take the entire tech team to Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October-November this year.

Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO of BharatPe, was quoted as saying by Livemint that the company wants to take the lead in tech talent compensation in India. "That’s the only real investment our business needs given the capital efficiency of our model," said Grover.

Last week, BharatPe said that it is planning to scale up its point of sale (POS) business by three times. It set a target of $6 billion in annualised transaction processed value (TPV) by the end of 2021-22.

BharatPe currently is the third largest player in (POS) category. The company has raised close to $300 million in equity and debt, till date. Its investors include Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.

It had last month acquired Payback India, the country's largest multi-brand loyalty programme with over 100 million members.

