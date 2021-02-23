Bharti Airtel ties up with Qualcomm for 5G services in India
The country's second-largest telecom operator said it will use Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms to roll out virtualized and open RAN-based 5G networks.
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it will collaborate with US chipmaker Qualcomm to roll out 5G services in India.
The country's second-largest telecom operator said it will use Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms to roll out virtualized and open RAN-based 5G networks.