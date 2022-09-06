Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Biocon sells 5.4% stake in its research arm Syngene International

Biocon sells 5.4% stake in its research arm Syngene International

business
Published on Sep 06, 2022 08:14 PM IST

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Biocon, the promoter of Syngene International, sold a total of 21,789,164 shares, amounting to a 5.4 per cent stake, in the company.

Biocon on Tuesday divested a 5.4 per cent stake in its research arm Syngene International for a little over 1,220 crore through an open market transaction..
PTI |

Drugmaker Biocon on Tuesday divested a 5.4 per cent stake in its research arm Syngene International for a little over 1,220 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Biocon, the promoter of Syngene International, sold a total of 21,789,164 shares, amounting to a 5.4 per cent stake, in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of 560.04 apiece, a discount of more than three per cent to Monday's closing price of 578.75 on the BSE.

At this price, the transaction size has been pegged at 1,220.28 crore, the data showed.

The scrip of Syngene International has settled 2.38 per cent lower at 565 apiece on the BSE.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was among the entities that lapped up the company's shares.

As of June year, of the promoters' holding of 70.29 per cent, Biocon held a 69.99 per cent stake in Syngene, the shareholding pattern with the exchange showed.

In separate block deals, Raja Ganesan Chandramogan, promoter of Hatsun Agro Products, offloaded 27.2 lakh shares of the company for nearly 269 crore.

The shares were picked up by Sundaram Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP