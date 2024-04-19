 Bitcoin slides below $60,000 on reports Israel strikes Iran - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
Bitcoin slides below $60,000 on reports Israel strikes Iran

Reuters |
Apr 19, 2024 08:27 AM IST

Bitcoin slid more than 5.5% to $59,961 in the Asia session as the U.S. dollar rose broadly.

Cryptocurrencies fell heavily and bitcoin broke below $60,000 on Friday in a rush out of risky assets following reports of an Israeli missile strike on Iran.

Ether fell by a similar margin, dropping below the $3,000 barrier to $2,895.(Reuters)
Bitcoin slid more than 5.5% to $59,961 in the Asia session as the U.S. dollar rose broadly. Ether fell by a similar margin, dropping below the $3,000 barrier to $2,895.

Read more: Oil prices surge 3% after reported Israeli strikes on Iran: What's happening?

Israeli missiles hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing a U.S. official, days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel.

Iran's Fars news agency said an explosion was heard at the airport in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Oil, gold and bonds rallied sharply.

