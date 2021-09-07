Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Biz resumption falters, but still above pre-Covid levels
business

Biz resumption falters, but still above pre-Covid levels

Mobility trends were mixed, with the Google workplace index rising 3.3 percentage points, while the retail and recreation index was down by 1 percentage point.
Livemint | By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 03:45 AM IST
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index fell to 100.6 for the week ended September 5.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (Nibri) fell to 100.6 for the week ended September 5 from a record high of 102.8 in the previous week, but was still above the pre-pandemic level of 100.

The index tracks high-frequency data.

Mobility trends were mixed, with the Google workplace index rising 3.3 percentage points, while the retail and recreation index was down by 1 percentage point.

The Apple driving index fell by a whopping 11.2 percentage points. Power demand declined by 4.3% week-on-week after rising 0.1% last week. In contrast, the labour participation rate inched up from 40.8% to 41%.

During August, ultra-high-frequency indicators, such as goods and services tax (GST), e-way bills, railway freight revenue and the services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved, but data for automobile sales, merchandize trade and manufacturing PMI was lacklustre. Services PMI was up from 45.4 in July to 56.7, while manufacturing PMI fell from 55.3 in July to 52.3 in August.

RELATED STORIES

However, this was partly due to the supply bottlenecks, said Nomura on Monday.

“The pace of vaccination picked up to an average of 7.4 million doses per day in September from 5.4 million in August, and 12% of the population has been fully vaccinated. This is helping cap mortality rates, even as the number of cases has risen marginally (largely driven by Kerala). We expect gross domestic product growth of 9.2% year-on-year in FY22, which we lowered from 10.4%. A third wave is a downside risk, but we expect the business cycle to improve,” Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said.

August trade data for India was robust in headline growth terms, but sequential momentum has softened, Nomura said in a separate note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nibri covid-19 coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SBICap eyes more stake in Investec, says CEO Mehta

BPCL sets up platform for subsidised LPG

Markets extend gains, hit record highs once again

Retail loans take lead as corporate demand slips
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP