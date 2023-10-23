Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Blow to Adani Total as 85% stock dip validifies Hindenburg's valuation alarm

Bloomberg |
Oct 23, 2023 02:29 PM IST

The shares of the conglomerate’s city-gas distributor slid as much as 2.6% to 575.7 rupees on Monday

Nine months after the US short seller Hindenburg Research flagged a 85% downside in Adani shares, Adani Total Gas Ltd. has become the first of the group’s seven listed companies to achieve that valuation.

Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report alleged wide-ranging corporate malfeasance against the conglomerate.(Bloomberg)

While shares and bonds of some Adani companies have since recovered, particularly after the ports-to-power group received investments from GQG Partners, Adani Total Gas remains the hardest hit. The latest headwind for the company is the policy announced by New Delhi’s state government seeking mandatory conversion of all commercial vehicles to EVs by 2030. Its shares have lost about 6% this month.

Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report alleged wide-ranging corporate malfeasance against the conglomerate that led to a market value erosion of more than $150 billion at one point. The Adani Group has denied all wrongdoing. An interim report from an Indian Supreme Court-appointed panel in May said it found no evidence of stock-price manipulation.

