Book tickets with Go First at starting price of just 751: All you need to know about special I-Day sale

August 15 may have come and gone, but the special Independence Day sale offered by budget carrier Go First is still there. On Sunday, when the nation celebrated its 75th Independence Day, the airline formerly known as GoAir announced a special three-day sale, on availing which passengers can book tickets for their favourite destinations at an all-inclusive starting price of only ₹751.

The three-day sale, named “Go First Independence Sale,” began on August 15, but is open for two more days, i.e. August 16 and 17. “SALE-brate Freedom on the Go! #GoFirstIndependenceSale starting at just ₹751*! So what are you waiting for? Get Go-ing!,” Go First’s official Twitter handle informed on Sunday.

SALE-brate Freedom on the Go!#GoFirstIndependenceSale starting at just ₹751*! 🇮🇳

So what are you waiting for? Get Go-ing! ✈️

Here’s all you need to know about the offer:

(1.) Tickets booked under this sale are valid for travel from September 19, 2020, to March 31, 2022. For cancellation of tickets, a cancellation fee, as per standard terms and conditions, will have to be paid.

(2.) This is an individual offer and hence, cannot be clubbed with any other sale offered by the airline. It is not applicable on group bookings.

(3.) Seats are available on a “first come, first serve” basis, in addition to their availability at the time of booking.

(4.) Only domestic flights will be covered under the offer, with flight schedule and timings subject to regulatory approvals and changes.

(5.) The sale is also applicable on “blackout dates,” which, in aviation terms, refers to dates on which ordinarily no offer/promotions/discounts etc. apply. These typically exist around holidays, peak seasons etc. when hotels are already full of tourists.

(6.) Go First has a right to withdraw the sale without any intimation to trade or customers.

About Go First

Owned by the Wadia Group, GoAir commenced operations in November 2005. Headquartered in Mumbai, it was, by October 2017, the fifth-largest carrier in India. In May 2021, it was rebranded as Go First.