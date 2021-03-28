Home / Business / British ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta's $234 million bailout plea: Report
business

British ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta's $234 million bailout plea: Report

GFG, a holding company for Gupta's assets, was the biggest recipient of financing from Greensill, a British financing company, which filed for insolvency earlier in March.
Reuters | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Liberty Steel's Sanjeev Gupta outside the company's processing mill in Dalzell, Scotland.(REUTERS / File)

British ministers have rejected a request from mining magnate Sanjeev Gupta for a 170 million pound ($234.36 million) emergency loan to prevent his group, GFG Alliance, from collapsing, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

GFG, a holding company for Gupta's assets, was the biggest recipient of financing from Greensill, a British financing company, which filed for insolvency earlier in March.

The British government wrote back to Gupta formally rejecting the request last week due to multiple concerns, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

A GFG spokesman declined to comment.

A government spokesman did not comment specifically on the rejection of GFG's loan request mentioned in the FT report, but said the government was "closely monitoring" developments related to Gupta's Liberty Steel.

Gupta said earlier this month that the conglomerate had been in talks with administrators of its former financial backer Greensill on a so-called standstill agreement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP