BSE, NSE to hold special live trading session on January 20: Know reason, check timings

The stock exchanges of India - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - are planning to hold a special live trading session on the market on January 20, 2024 (Saturday) in an effort to switch over to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site. NSE and BSE will hold a special trading session on January 20. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

The trading session will be conducted on a Saturday, and will take place over two sessions. The first session will be from 9:15 am to 10:00 am while the second session will be from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on January 20.

In its official circular, the NSE said, "This is in reference to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/DMS1/CIR/P/2019/43 dated March 26,2019 regarding framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock Exchanges and depositories and Exchange Circular no. NSE/MSD/44692 dated June 18, 2020 regarding unannounced live trading sessions from Disaster Recovery (DR) Site and circular no. NSE/MSD/48662 dated June 18, 2021 regarding important guidelines in case of switchover of trading system to Disaster Recovery (DR) Site."

The move is being made to switch from the Primary site to the DR site, said NSE in its circular. The NSE Clearing would not be available from 10 am to 2 pm on that day. The switch from Primary to DRS is being done under SEBI rules and regulations.

Special trading session on January 20: Detailed schedule, timings

The initial session of special trading will be taking place on the primary website, with the morning block deal window session taking place from 8:45 am to 9 am, and pre-open session from 9 am to 9:08 am.

The normal trading session will commence from 9:15 am to 10 am, with the Call Auction Illiquid session from 9:30 am to 9:45 am. The second special trading session will take place on the DR site from from 11:15 am, followed by normal trading from 11:23 to 12:30 pm.

The closing session on the DR site will commence from 12:40 pm to 12:50 pm, and the markets closing bell will be sounded at 1 pm. BSE said that the special trading session will be applicable for equity and equity derivatives segments on the stock market only.

The main purpose behind conducting this special trading session, according to SEBI discussions, is to check the preparedness of the stock exchanges to handle unforeseen events that can impact their operations, prompting them to switch to the Disaster Recovery site in the stipulated recovery time.