BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Eid-ul-Fitr

After Thursday, the stock markets will remain closed on July 21, 2021 on account of Bakri Id. The next stock market holiday will fall on August 19, 2021 for Muharram.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Stock markets will remain closed today on the account of Eid(MINT)

Trading at both BSE and NSE will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. Trading in equity, equity derivative and SLB Segment and at commodities and currency derivative segment will remain closed for a day, according to the official website of the BSE.

After Thursday, the stock markets will remain closed on July 21, 2021 on account of Bakri Id. The next stock market holiday will fall on August 19, 2021 for Muharram.

Last month, the markets were closed thrice -- on April 2, April 14 and April 21 -- on account of Good Friday, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navmi respectively.

