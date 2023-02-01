Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Budget 2023: How are old and new income tax slabs different from each other

Budget 2023: How are old and new income tax slabs different from each other

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:27 AM IST

From the upcoming budget 2023, taxpayers are expecting the current tax slab with basic exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh income to be increased to ₹5 lakh.

A uniform tax structure for capital gains, rise in tax exemption limit for home buyers are some of the expectations of the salaried class. (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

The income tax slabs were last changed in 2014, when the personal tax exemption limit was revised, too. While the 2020 budget introduced an optional new income tax regime, which found few takers, the 2022 budget did not offer any respite for salaried professionals. The salaried class always expects income tax rebate every fiscal year. From the upcoming budget 2023, taxpayers are expecting the current tax slab with basic exemption limit of 2.5 lakh income to be increased to 5 lakh, in lieu of rising inflation and cost of living.

New tax slabs

1) Annual income of 2.5 lakh exempted from taxes

2) 5% tax on annual income between 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh

3) 10% tax on personal income between 5 lakh and 7.5 lakh

4) 15% tax on income of 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh

Income above 10 lakh is categorised into three:

1. 20% tax on personal income between 10 lakh and 12.5 lakh

2. 25% tax on 12.5 lakh to 15 lakh annual income

3. Annual income above 15 lakh will be taxed at a rate of 30%

Old tax slabs

1) Up to 2.5 lakh income is exempt from taxation

2) Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh taxed at the rate of 5%

3) 15% taxation on personal income between 5 lakh and 7.5 lakh

4) An income of 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh attracts taxation of 20%

5) 30% tax on personal income exceeding 10 lakh

A uniform tax structure for capital gains, incentives for personal loan borrowers and rise in tax exemption limit for home buyers are some of the expectations of the salaried class from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the upcoming budget.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
budget 2023 budget
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP