Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Byju's posts gross revenue of 100 billion rupees in FY22

Byju's posts gross revenue of 100 billion rupees in FY22

business
Published on Sep 14, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at 45.30 billion rupees.

Byju's said almost 40% of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.(Shutterstock)
Reuters |

Tiger Global-backed edtech startup Byju's on Wednesday reported gross revenue of nearly 100 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) in fiscal year 2022, after posting a revenue of 24.28 billion rupees in the previous year.

Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at 45.30 billion rupees.

Further, the company said almost 40% of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP