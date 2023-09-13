News / Business / Cabinet approves 9,600 crore FDI in Suven Pharmaceuticals by Cyprus-based firm

Cabinet approves 9,600 crore FDI in Suven Pharmaceuticals by Cyprus-based firm

PTI |
Sep 13, 2023 04:31 PM IST

The approval is for acquisition of up to 76.1% shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals by Berhyanda Limited.

The government on Wednesday approved a foreign investment of up to 9,589 crore in Suven Pharmaceuticals by Cyprus-based Berhyanda Ltd.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The approval is for acquisition of up to 76.1 per cent shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals by Berhyanda by way of transfer of shares from existing promoter shareholders and public shareholders through mandatory open offer, an official release said after the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

The aggregate foreign investment may increase to up to 90.1 per cent in Suven, the release said.

The proposal has been evaluated by Sebi, RBI, CCI and other relevant agencies.

The release further said the approval has been granted after examination of the proposal by departments concerned, RBI and Sebi and is subject to the fulfilment of all rules and regulations as applicable in this regard.

Total foreign direct investment (FDI) in the pharmaceutical sector has been 43,713 crore during last five years (from 2018-19 to 2022-23). The sector has witnessed significant growth in FDI of 58 per cent in the last financial year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out