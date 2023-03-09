Campa Cola is back: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance rolls out iconic beverage brand

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm and subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), on Thursday announced the launch of the iconic brand, Campa, made for a new-age India.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category. The launch of this brand was in line with the company's strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands that not only have a rich heritage but also boasted a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said RCPL's roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India, starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is aligned with the company's overall vision of offering value and choice to Indian consumers through high-quality products at affordable price points.

With this launch, RCPL said it further strengthened its versatile FMCG portfolio which comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.

RCPL spokesperson said, "By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment."

"While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste," the spokesperson said, adding, "With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business."

With a rich heritage, RCPL said Campa's contemporary product is set to offer Indian consumers "The Great Indian Taste" this summer. Five thirst-quenching pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions, it added.

