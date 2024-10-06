Canada announces new changes to its Post-Graduation Work Permit Program, check details

Canada has announced new changes to its Post-Graduation Work Permit Program in terms of eligibility requirements from November 1, 2024, according to a Financial Express report. Canada has announced new changes to its Post-Graduation Work Permit Program in terms of eligibility requirements from November 1, 2024(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This is primarily to manage the volume of temporary residents arriving in the country, the report read.

What are the new eligibility requirements for Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Program?

If you have graduated with a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or a doctoral degree, you need to meet the following requirements:

Language requirement: You must prove your skills in English or French with a minimum level of Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) 7 in English or Niveaux de competence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) 7 in French for all four language areas.

Field of study requirement: All fields of study are eligible and there is no additional field of study requirement. This is a major change from previously when there used to be eligible fields of studies.

However, if you graduated from a college program or any other program not listed above, the following criteria apply:

Language requirement: You must prove your skills in English or French with a minimum level of CLB 7 in English or NCLC 7 in French for all four language areas. Earlier it used to be level 5 for both. This is a major change.

Apart from this, you must also demonstrate reading skills, writing, listening and speaking, with test results being less than 2 years old when you submit your application.

Other points to note

If you apply for a PGWP before November 1, 2024, you only have to meet the current eligibility criteria.

If you had already submitted your study permit application before November 1, 2024, but are applying for a PGWP on or after November 1, 2024, you have to meet the new eligibility criteria.

If the study program also has a field of study requirement, you must have graduated from a program linked to certain occupations in long-term shortage, according to the report.

