Boeing got unsafe parts for 787 Dreamliner from two Italian suppliers, Italy investigates

Two Italian aerospace companies and seven people are being investigated for allegedly supplying non-compliant aeronautical components to Leonardo SpA for the production of some sections of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the Ansa newswire reported on Saturday citing Italian prosecutors. Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility.(AP)

The two firms, based in Brindisi in southern Italy, allegedly used pure titanium to manufacture structural components of the aircraft, instead of titanium alloys, and also utilized sub-standard aluminum alloys, according to the report. The companies weren’t identified.

The practice resulted in significantly lower static and stress resistance, impacting transport safety, Ansa reported.

Leonardo, an aerospace and defense manufacturer whose customers include Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, declined to comment. Prosecutors and police in Brindisi didn’t respond to requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

