Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / CarTrade Tech IPO to close today: What experts say on investing in it
business

CarTrade Tech IPO to close today: What experts say on investing in it

The three-day IPO opened on Monday and, as of August 10, the second day of bidding, had received 12,890,934 bids for 12,972,552 shares which were put for sale.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Representative Image

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade Tech will end on Wednesday. The IPO, which opened on Monday, had, till August 10, received 12,890,934 bids for 12,972,552 shares which were put for sale, news agency PTI has reported quoting data available with the stock exchanges. This means that it had received subscription of more than 99% till Tuesday, the second day of bidding.

As it enters its final day, here’s what experts’ opinion is on investing in CarTech’s IPO, courtesy Financial Express. According to Anand Rathi Financial Services Limited, though it seems that the company’s shares have been valued higher than they should be, investors should subscribe to it considering future possibilities. The investment, according to the company, should be made keeping in mind mid to long-term goals.

Nirmal Bang, too, has recommended investing in the IPO. “Since CarTrade Tech is the only company in the country to make profit in vehicle platform space, it is expected that the company will maintain its growth in future as well. Its balance sheet also looks good. Therefore, investment in CarTrade Tech is a good opportunity,” said analysts from Nirmal Bang.

However, Axis Capital did not give any rating to the IPO because of strong competition to CarTech in the Indian automotive industry though it admitted that the company’s technology platform is both modern and sophisticated.

CarTrade, which was founded in 2009, allows customers to buy and sell used, as well as new cars. It offers value-added services through its brands, such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz. The platform is backed by marquee investors like Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan and March Capital

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
initial public offering
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP