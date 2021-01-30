Case for fresh review of bad loans after pandemic
- The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued.
The last asset quality review (AQR) of banks in 2015 failed to detect lenders evergreening loans outside the formal restructuring process, the Economic Survey said, calling for a fresh AQR immediately after the covid-19 forbearance ends. According to the survey, the effects of such evergreening manifested later at Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, two private lenders where bad loans built up to a level where they had to be rescued by the central bank.
“Had the AQR exercise detected evergreening, the increase in their reported NPAs (non-performing assets) should have been in the initial years of AQR. Our analysis clearly shows most NPAs were lent and restructured during forbearance phase. Hence, RBI audit missed some severe cases of ever-greening by these banks,” the survey said. Evergreening refers to banks extending fresh loans to delinquent borrowers to help them repay existing loans, hiding the true extent of bad loans. Convinced that only a “deep surgery can discover and root out bad loans”, RBI under former governor Raghuram Rajan ordered a thorough inspection of banks’ books. The AQR led to a significant rise in bad loan recognition, higher provisions and witnessed lenders reporting quarterly losses. The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued. It said that while the last AQR exacerbated the problems in the sector, it does not mean another round should not be conducted. “Given the problem of asymmetric information between the regulator and the banks, which gets accentuated during the forbearance regime, an AQR exercise must be conducted immediately after the forbearance is withdrawn,” it said. RBI allowed lenders to offer a six-month moratorium between March and August as a relief measure against the onslaught of Covid that left millions without jobs and incomes.
Besides, a pending case in the Supreme Court seemingly allowed an informal extension of the moratorium even after 31 August. Bankers believe retail and small business loans will come under a lot of stress in the coming months. The survey suggested the next AQR must consider all the ‘creative’ ways in which banks can evergreen loans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All jobs lost due to Covid may not return even after recovery
- The survey said that efforts must be made for front-ended fiscal spending to generate high-paying jobs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
- He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
- The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth
- Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop executives sit on $1.3 billion gain from trading frenzy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme to open for subscription from Monday. Details here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm, again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hothi: The Indian American who sued Elon Musk
- Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3% in Dec 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSNL employees' union alleges management failure in implementing revival package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC shares make weak debut: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aircraft movements, passenger traffic predicted to reach pre-Covid levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk fails to get Indian American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out
- Randeep Hothi, a University of Michigan graduate student known as “@skabooshka” on Twitter, drew Musk’s wrath two years ago after two incidents, both of which Hothi claims were harmless.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO: COVAX to cover 3% of poor countries' populations in first half of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox