Home / Business / Cathay Pacific sees massive passenger slump of 94% as only 18,539 flew in March
business

Cathay Pacific sees massive passenger slump of 94% as only 18,539 flew in March

The slump is over the corresponding figures from March 2020, the Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific said in a statement on Friday as it continues to operate a very limited schedule compared with before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Cathay Pacific sees massive passenger slump of 94% as only 18,539 flew in March (Reuters File Photo)

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. flew just 18,539 passengers in March -- a daily average of 598 and a slump of 94% from a year earlier -- as it continued to operate a very limited schedule compared with before the pandemic.

Passenger load factor fell 28 percentage points to 21.2% and capacity measured in available seat kilometers tumbled by 90%, the Hong Kong-based carrier said in a statement Friday. It carried 83,329 tons of cargo, down 30% from the previous March, though load factor improved to a record 86.4%, with strong demand from Northeast Asia and the Americas.

“We only managed to maintain a skeleton schedule in March, operating passenger services to just 18 destinations,” Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in the statement. Average daily passenger numbers were 755 in February, he said.

Cathay has been operating more frequently to London this month to cater to demand for student travel, Lam said, adding that the company welcomed Hong Kong’s decision to lift a ban on flights from the U.K. in May. A plan to ease mandatory quarantine measures for travelers from mainland China and lower-risk places is also “a positive step in the right direction,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Wipro shares jump nearly 10% after Q4 earnings 

Sensex at 48,942, Nifty climbs to 14,628 in opening trade

First parts of billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's steel empire headed for bankruptcy

Rupee goes from Asia’s best to worst performing currency

Cathay rose 1.1% on Friday morning in Hong Kong. The shares are up 19% from a 2021 closing low of HK$5.95 hit on Jan. 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP