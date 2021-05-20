CBDT extends last date to file income tax returns till September 30 due to Covid-19

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the last date to file income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21 or assessment year (AY) 2021-22, by two months to September 30, 2021. The decision, the CBDT said in a circular, was taken in view of the second wave of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has seen India record more daily cases and related deaths anywhere in the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes, in exercise of its power under section 119 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 (herein referred to as the “Act”) provides relaxation in respect of the following compliances,” the circular, with the subject line “Extension of time limits of certain compliances to provide relief to taxpayers in view of the severe pandemic,” read.

“The due date of furnishing of return of income for the assessment year 2021-22, which is 31st July 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, is extended to 30th September 2021,” point 9 of the CBDT circular stated.

The ITR filing deadline is among 14 deadlines, announcement of whose extension was made by the CBDT on Thursday.

This is yet another extension of the due date to file tax returns. Previously, it wa extended from January 10 to March 31, and, subsequently, to May 1.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 276,110 more Covid-19 cases and a related death toll of 3,874, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard on Thursday morning. The country’s infection tally has thus risen to 25,772,440, including 22,355,440 recoveries, 3,129,878 active cases and 287,122 related fatalities.