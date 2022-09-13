Central govt officials on tour allowed to travel by Tejas trains: Finance ministry

NEW DELHI: Central government officials will now be entitled to travel on Tejas trains on their official tours, a notice from the ministry of finance issued on Monday said.

The Tejas-Rajdhani Express is a semi-high-speed train operated by Indian Railways. These are upgraded coaches.

‘The matter regarding admissibility of travel by Tejas Express Trains on official Tour has been considered in this Department. It has been decided to allow Central government employees to travel by Tejas Express Trains for journey on Tour/Training/Transfer/Retirement, in addition to the Trains as mentioned in para 2 A (ii) of this Department’s OM of even number dated 13.07.2017. Travel entitlement in Tejas Express Trains would be same as that of Shatabdi Trains as mentioned in para 2 A (ii) of this Department’s OM of even number dated 13.07.2017,’ the notice dated September 12, said.

According to the July 13, 2017 memo, the entitlement for the train journey depends on an employee’s pay level in pay matrix and it allowed government officials to travel by premium trains/ premium tatkal trains/ suvidha trains like Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/ Duronto trains.

“By issuing a notice on Monday, the ministry added Tejas trains to the list of premium trains that the central government officers will now be able to officially travel in,” an official said.

‘In so far as the persons serving in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department are concerned, these orders are issued in consultation with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, as mandated under Article 148(5) of the Constitution of India,’ the latest order added.