Refined sunflower oil 15 liter tin containers sit waiting to be sealed by an employee(Bloomberg)
Centre says edible oil prices have reduced. Check rates here

  • Consumers have said that they were forced to cut down costs while shopkeepers said that they faced questions from customers over rising prices of edible oils.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 09:53 PM IST

The ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Wednesday said that prices of edible oils have reduced in the past month and declined up to almost 20% in certain categories. Rising prices of edible oils concerned customers as essential edible oil prices spiked in May and June.

“Over the past month, the prices of edible oils have reduced. In certain categories the decline is up to almost 20%,’ the ministry said. “The prices of edible oil are dependent on a complex number of factors which also include international prices and domestic production. As there is a large gap between domestic production and consumption the country imports a significant amount of edible oil,” the ministry further added.

The government said that it is working on mid-and long-term measures to resolve the issue permanently. Shopkeepers and consumers have expressed their concern over the rise in the prices of edible oil. Consumers have said that they were forced to cut down costs while shopkeepers said that they faced questions from customers over rising prices.

“The prices of spices, pulses increased during the lockdown. There is a surge in the prices of oil as well. Prices of edible oil have been increased by 60 to 70 per litre. The oil which earlier cost 100 rupees is now costing 170. Customers are also questioning the sudden rise in prices,” Delhi shopkeeper DS Bindra said while speaking to news agency ANI last week. Bindra also highlighted that after the lockdown the purchasing power of the customer has dropped by 50%.

Following are the prices of edible oils (as shown in prices in Mumbai):

  • Palm oil - 115 per kg
  • Sunflower oil - 157 per kg
  • Soya oil - 138 per kg
  • Mustard oil - 157 per kg
  • Groundnut oil - 174 per kg
  • Vanaspati - 141 per kg

(with ANI inputs)

