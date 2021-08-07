Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Centre to incur cost of retro tax from direct tax receipts
business

Centre to incur cost of retro tax from direct tax receipts

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday, says that it does not involve any expenditure, recurring or non-recurring, from the consolidated funds of India.
Livemint | By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday, says that it does not involve any expenditure from the consolidated funds of India. In picture - Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)

The government is expected to offset the cost of settling retrospective tax cases from gross direct tax receipts, as part of tax refunds of the year.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday, says that it does not involve any expenditure, recurring or non-recurring, from the consolidated funds of India. That suggests that the refunds involved in settling the disputes could be processed from the gross direct tax receipts, explained Ved Jain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The government had seized close to 10% residual shareholding in Cairn Energy, erstwhile Cairn India Ltd, which was later merged with Vedanta Ltd. This, and a further tax refund due to Cairn in an unrelated matter that was also seized by the income tax department, was earlier estimated to be close to 10,570 crore or $1.4 billion.

In the case of Vodafone, India collected about 45 crore of taxes.

There was no formal response to an email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments for the story till the time of publishing. Emails sent to Cairn Energy and Vodafone Plc. also remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

In the case of two of the 17 tax disputes arising from the retrospective use of the anti-evasion measure introduced in 2012, which the latest amendment seeks to nullify, the department has not made assessment orders and the question of refund does not arise. The government takes the extreme step of freezing assets to protect its revenue interest only in cases where the taxpayer is exiting Indian shores. Where the disputing party continues economic activities within the country, such instances are less frequent.

The other transactions that reached courts because of the retrospective tax include Vedanta Resources’ purchase of a controlling stake in Sesa Goa, SABMiller’s acquisition of Foster’s India, AT&T’s sale of Idea Cellular India and Sanofi Pasteur Holdings’ acquisition of Shanta Biotech.

The proposed bill aims to fulfil commitments made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former finance minister, late Arun Jaitley, that the party was not in favour of retrospective changes to the law, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The government could not make legislative changes when the cases were sub judice at various platforms, she explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman ministry of finance
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP