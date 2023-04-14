Check latest gold, silver prices in your city on April 14

The price of gold on Friday marginally declined, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold decreasing to ₹5,610 from yesterday’s ₹5,620, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also slightly decreased to ₹44,880 from the previous figure of ₹44,960, marking a price difference of ₹80.

Gold prices marginally declined Friday however, Silver made slight gains.(File for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, the website stated that the cost of 100 grams of 22 carat gold was listed at ₹56,100 – ₹100 less compared to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the price of 24 carat gold also decreased, listed at ₹6,120 on Friday from the previous ₹6,131 figure for a gram of gold. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at ₹48,960 and ₹61,200. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was listed at ₹6,12,000, a ₹1,100 decrease from the previous day’s data.

However, a gram of silver got costlier by ₹0.65 to be priced at ₹78 on Friday. This means, 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost ₹780 and ₹7,800 as per the latest data. Goodreturns marked a ₹650 increase in silver prices since yesterday for a kg which has been revised to ₹78,000 now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CITY Gold (24 carat/10 gram) Silver (10 gram) Delhi ₹ 61,350 ₹ 780 Kolkata ₹ 61,200 ₹ 780 Mumbai ₹ 61,200 ₹ 780 Chennai ₹ 61,850 ₹ 818 Bengaluru ₹ 61,250 ₹ 818

The gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers, they are affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON