Check your ‘FASTag’ balance in these 4 ways

FASTag is India's electronic toll collection system that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable cashless payment at toll plazas while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag, in the form of an RFID tag, is attached to vehicle windscreens so that travellers can pay directly through the account linked to FASTag.

Each time a vehicle passes through a toll plaza with a FASTag attached, money is deducted from the account. If the FASTag balance is insufficient, subscribers may be required to pay twice the actual toll at toll booths. If you're wondering how to check FASTag balance, you have four options. The simplest method is to leave a missed call.

FASTag Customer Care Helpline

This requires that a person be a FASTag prepaid customer and that their mobile number be registered with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). One can then find out the FASTag balance by calling the toll-free number 1300 or +91-8884333331. This is available 24x7.

Check FASTag balance online

- You can check your FASTag balance online by going to the website of the bank that issued your FASTag ID or the official website of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)

- To view the FASTag balance or transaction history, click on the link or button.

- You must enter the vehicle number associated with your FASTag account on the balance check or transaction history page.

- After entering the vehicle identification number, click the "Check balance" or "View transaction history" button.

- The website will then display your current FASTag balance or recent transaction history, including any FASTag toll payments.

You can also check your FASTag balance using the MyFASTag app for Android and iOS devices.

FASTag balance using MyFASTag app

- On your smartphone, go to the Play Store or the App Store.

- Get the 'My FASTag' app.

- Enter your login information.

- You can now check your balance.

Check FASTag balance through SMS

If you create a FASTag account and link it to your mobile number, you will receive SMS notifications whenever a deduction is made from your account. Your account balance, toll payments, recharge confirmations, and low balance notifications will all be sent to you.

