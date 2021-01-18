IND USA
China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: Official

The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:59 AM IST
People wearing face masks are seen at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four decades last year despite a rebound after the country's coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Monday.

The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.

The National Bureau of Statistics warned of a "grave and complex environment both at home and abroad", with the pandemic having a "huge impact".

