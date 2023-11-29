Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / China's Alipay to sell stakes worth $400 million in Zomato

Reuters |
Nov 29, 2023 11:39 AM IST

The deal comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that Alipay was planning to sell its 3.4% in Zomato through block deals on the Indian stock exchanges

Chinese payments group Alipay launched a $400 million accelerated bookbuild to sell its stake in Indian food delivery giant Zomato, according to the deal's term sheet on Wednesday.

The deal comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that Alipay was planning to sell its 3.4% in Zomato through block deals on the Indian stock exchanges.

