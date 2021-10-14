Citibank services to be down for nine hours on October 16-17

Multinational group Citibank has announced that its services will be impacted for nine hours on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled maintenance. It has sent emails to its customers informing about the closure.

The mail from Citibank said that the services will be affected from 9.30pm on October 16 to 6.30am on October 17. It further said that following services will be affected:

• RTGS transactions between 2.30 am to 6.30am on October 17

• Citibank online and Citibank mobile services between 1am to 2am on October 17

• IVR self-service will be down between 9.30am on October 16 to 12.30am on October 17

• Credit Card and Samsung Pay wallet functions will be down from 9.30pm on October 16 to 1.30am on October 17

The email communication further said that dispute on any credit card transaction can be raised by accessing the link sent as part of the system generated transaction SMS during the downtime.

Bloomberg reported in April this year that Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The bank will instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London.

Citigroup will exit its consumer franchises in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, Bloomberg reported quoting a statement from Citigroup.

The firm will continue to offer products in those markets to customers of its institutional clients group, which houses the private bank, cash-management arm and investment-banking and trading businesses, the Bloomberg report further said.